- It looks like WWE SmackDown Superstar Alexander Wolfe is going to make his new home on the WWE NXT UK brand. Wolfe was backstage for tonight's NXT UK TV tapings in Glasgow, Scotland, but did not debut. It's believed that he will debut for the brand at Saturday's tapings.

As noted, the end of SAnitY came this week when leader Eric Young was sent to RAW in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup. It was rumored that Wolfe could be headed to the NXT brand, but now we know it will be the UK version. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Killian Dain. Both Dain and Wolfe are still listed as members of the blue brand by the WWE website as of this writing.

- WWE taped two episodes of NXT UK TV at tonight's tapings in Glasgow. They will be back for two more episodes on Saturday. We have full spoilers from night 1 at this link. These episodes should air some time in May.

- The dark match before the show saw Kassius Ohno defeat newcomer Oliver Carter. The dark main event after the tapings saw Noam Dar, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Kenny Williams defeat Gallus and NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson.

- The tapings saw two notable TV debuts - top Russian talent Ilja Dragunov and former Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert.

Dragunov debuted in a match against Jack Starz, and picked up the easy win. Dragunov recently made his NXT UK in-ring debut in a dark match, but this will be his TV debut. It was reported back in January that WWE was signing Dragunov to be a top talent for the NXT UK brand. Jazzy Gabert debuted in a new tag team with Jinny. Jazzy and Jinny interrupted the Xia Brookside vs. Killer Kelly match, and laid them both out.

- It looks like NXT UK now has their own version of the Ringkampf stable that has appeared for WXW, PROGRESS Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in the past. The stable has featured NXT UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Timothy Thatcher and Wolfe.

Tonight's tapings saw WALTER retain his title over Pete Dunne in their rematch from the recent NXT "Takeover: New York" event. WALTER won after interference from Barthel and Fabian Aichner from the main NXT brand. WALTER, Barthel and Aichner stood tall together after the match. There's no word yet on if Wolfe will join the group.

Below are photos of WALTER's new stable and Jazzy at the tapings: