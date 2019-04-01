WWE has just confirmed that Stephanie McMahon will be on tonight's RAW to make an announcement on the WrestleMania 35 main event between new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

As noted, there's been talk on Flair also putting her title on the line in the main event, or some sort of "Winner Takes All" stipulation being added. This is likely what Stephanie will be announcing on tonight's WrestleMania 35 go-home show.

Below is WWE's announcement on Stephanie's appearance: