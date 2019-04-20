- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring The Shield's biggest victories against teams like The Wyatt Family and Evolution. This Sunday, The Shield's Final Chapter will air on the WWE Network at 9:30 pm ET.

- Below are next week's new additions to the WWE Network.

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET), and Worlds Collide (9 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET), DDP's Positively Living documentary (8 pm ET)

- As noted, thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up, Liv Morgan will be heading to SmackDown, leaving Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan on RAW. Earlier this week, Riott and Logan indicated on social media they may not be teaming up in the future, effectively separating the Riott Squad. The team made their debut on a November 21, 2017 edition of SmackDown, attacking Becky Lynch and Naomi backstage. The group will finish up its final appearances together on this weekend's WWE live events. In the video below, Riott says just because the group is on two brands, doesn't mean the rioting will stop.

"This weekend marks the final tour of the Riott Squad," Riott said. "But you know what? That doesn't mean this is over. We've only just begun, just because we're on separate brands you think we won't chaos everywhere we go? We're expanding our chaos. We're expanding our riot! You think you can stop us? You got another thing coming."