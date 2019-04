Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring fallout from last week's Superstar Shakeup with AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin in a #1 contenders main event, drew 2.374 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.665 million viewers for the Superstar Shakeup episode, and the second-lowest RAW viewership of the year, since the January 7 episode, which drew 2.324 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.680 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.760 million), the second hour drew 2.296 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.690 million) and the final hour drew 2.146 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.546 million).

RAW was #6 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NBA Playoffs game between the Rockets and the Jazz, the NBA Playoffs game between the Pistons and the Bucks, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight and the Rachel Maddow Show. The Rockets vs. the Jazz topped the night in viewership with 2.963 million viewers. RAW was #3 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, behind both NBA games, for the second week in a row. The Jazz vs. Rockets topped the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 and viewership with 2.963 million viewers.

American Idol on ABC drew 5.384 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.273 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.592 million viewers on NBC, The Resident drew 4.854 million viewers on Fox and CW's DC Legends drew 853,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

February 18 Episode: 2.771 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 25 Episode: 2.922 million viewers

March 4 Episode: 2.783 million viewers

March 11 Episode: 2.819 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 18 Episode: 2.695 million viewers

March 25 Episode: 2.589 million viewers

April 1 Episode: 2.639 million viewers

April 8 Episode: 2.923 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 15 Episode: 2.665 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 22 Episode: 2.374 million viewers

April 29 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

