Earlier this month, Harper, 39, announced he had asked for his release from WWE after feeling like it was time to move on in his pro wrestling career. WWE has not granted a release, but instead has reportedly added on another six months to his contract due to the time he was out for wrist surgery.

For Dustin Rhodes, he was granted his release in January and was under a 90-day non-compete. He has already been announced for AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 where he will take on his brother, Cody Rhodes.

On this morning's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the topics of Luke Harper requesting a release from WWE and Dustin Rhodes receiving his came up. Meltzer noted that McMahon does not want to release anyone right now, however the reason that Rhodes was granted his while Harper was denied is because of Triple H. Triple H reportedly talked McMahon into releasing Rhodes, however no one is talking McMahon into granting Harper his.

Harper was reportedly scheduled to feud with Sami Zayn, however those plans were nixed.