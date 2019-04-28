In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vickie Guerrero spoke about working with Sasha Banks at last year's Royal Rumble and her thoughts on the women's evolution in WWE.

Around the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV, Vickie sat down with Banks to talk about Eddie Guerrero's influence on the WWE Superstar. Vickie was also involved in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble where she was eliminated by multiple participants, including Banks.

"She's incredible," Guerrero said. "I got to finally work with her and sit down and talk to her at last year's Royal Rumble, the first-ever for the women. She's incredible and such a fantastic person and we had a great time sitting down and talking."

In regards to the women's evolution in WWE, Guerrero was proud to see the women prove themselves on WWE's biggest stage.

"It's empowering to know that women have a chance to prove themselves in the ring and to know that women headlined the main event at WrestleMania," Guerrero said. "I'm proud of them and it's well deserved. It takes the women from the past to the current roster that have made a place on the road and are able to say it's not just a man's industry, it's the women that can make history as well."

You can see Vickie Guerrero's full interview in the video above. Below is the video with Vickie and Sasha.