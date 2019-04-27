In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vickie Guerrero discussed if she thinks Chris Benoit should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, and fans hating her for being a character on TV after Eddie Guerrero passed away in 2005.

Looking at his pro wrestling resume, Chris Benoit would likely have made his way into the WWE Hall of Fame, but in 2007 Benoit murdered his wife and son, then hung himself. Despite that sad ending, Guerrero feels like what he did professional should be enough to one day land him in the Hall of Fame.

"It's a sad situation," Guerrero began. "I loved Chris Benoit. His family was our family. His wife Nancy, we were close friends and their son Daniel and we were all really close. I wasn't there when it happened and I don't understand why it happened, but I still love him.

"Aside from all of that he loved us and he respected us. He was a talented wrestler and he had his own legacy, I think that it shouldn't be ignored and it's sad how things turned out, but I would like to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame."

While appearing a handful of times alongside Eddie—most notably in his feud with Rey Mysterio—Vickie became a more prominent on-screen character in 2006, after his passing. Vickie felt she really had to earn her way as a portion of the fans thought like she was handed the role due to Eddie's death.

"I had the odds against me," Guerrero said. "I was Eddie's wife and everybody thought I was being handed the job because he passed away. There were just a lot of things against me so I had to earn my way to have the love from the fans and find a character that was going to work with me.

"When they found this character with Edge, it all just started falling into place and we had a good time with it. I think fans hated me because they were thinking 'How could Eddie's wife go and work in the WWE after he passed away?' But I did have a little bit of history of working with him before."

