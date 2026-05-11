Kevin Nash On Bron Breakker: 'When Is WWE Going To Realize That He Is A Steiner?'

Despite Bron Breakker being the son and nephew of WWE Hall Of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, the former Intercontinental Champion wasn't introduced with the Steiner family name attached to his character unlike his father and uncle. Since becoming a WWE star in 2021, there have been few references to Breakker being Rick's son, including two weeks ago on "WWE Raw" when Seth Rollins called him "baby Steiner," and according to NWO legend Kevin Nash on "Kliq This," the company should start acknowledging the "Badass" with his family name.

"I actually heard Seth call him Steiner and it's like when is the WWE going to realize that he is a Steiner? And it's like he's Bronson Rick Steiner. Why don't just call him Bron Steiner, you know? Bron Breaker sounds like something I watched on a cartoon in 1971," he stated. "The guy can do it all. He looks like a million bucks. He can talk. He can definitely do the walk. So, it's just like, let the boy boogie woogie. Let him be a Steiner."

Earlier this month, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray also voiced his frustration with young star's current name, claiming that Breakker is "corny" and that he should be called Bron Steiner going forward. This past weekend at Backlash, Breakker wrestled for the first time since January and defeated Rollins in singles action after returning from a major hernia injury.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.