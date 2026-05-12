Angel Garza Thanks Fans In Cryptic Post Following WWE Raw Squash Against Oba Femi

WWE's Angel Garza seemed to tease an exit from the promotion following his loss to Oba Femi on "WWE Raw."

Los Garza, the duo of Berto and Angel (formerly Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza), made an appearance on "Raw" this week, when they were dragged out to the ring by Oba Femi after he was informed by "Raw" GM Adam Pearce that no one wanted to answer his Open Challenge. The former NXT Champion soundly defeated the duo in a handicap match, and following the match, Garza posted on X, thanking fans for supporting the Garza wrestling family.

"Thank you to everyone who never jumped off the ship and kept supporting the Garza Legacy through it all," he said.

Thank you to everyone who never jumped off the ship and kept supporting the Garza Legacy through it all. — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) May 12, 2026

Angel and Berto's appearance on the red brand was a surprise as the duo is a part of the "WWE SmackDown" roster, with their last matches on "Raw" taking place way back in 2023. Aside from wrestling on "SmackDown," Los Garza have featured primarily on WWE Main Event, as well as WWE's new promotion, AAA. The duo's recent title successes in pro wrestling have also come in the Mexican promotion, as they held the AAA World Tag Team Championship, which they won last year and held for two months before losing to Pagano and Psycho Clown.

Meanwhile, Oba Femi has continued his dominance since his incredible win against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, defeating Grayson Waller and Otis on "Raw," with the Open Challenge set to continue next week.