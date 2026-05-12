Michael Cole Says Asuka's 'Future Is Up In The Air' After Farewell Segment On WWE Raw

Following IYO SKY defeating Asuka at Backlash, the latter became emotional and they embraced. Several wrestlers posted about Asuka on social media, fueling speculation that she has finished up with WWE. One report said that Asuka was semi-retired, while another said that many in the locker room and in creative aren't sure what exactly her status is.

On "WWE Raw," a pre-taped segment aired of Asuka telling SKY that she was looking for someone to take over for her and she's glad it was "The Genius of the Sky." She told SKY how proud she is of her. SKY told her they'll always be family, even if they fight. SKY said, "goodbye, Asuka-san" and Asuka responded, "see you later" before embracing her. Asuka was shown leaving with her luggage as SKY waved. During SKY's match against Sol Ruca, Michael Cole said that Asuka's "future is up in the air" and she appears to have said goodbye.

"The Empress of Tomorrow" signed with WWE in 2016 and won numerous titles over her tenure. She reportedly signed a new deal in 2024. It is unclear if she was asked to take a pay cut or if the departure of her tag team partner, Kairi Sane is a factor.