Backstage Report On Asuka's WWE Status Following Backlash Send-Off

Going into WWE Backlash, most of the talk surrounding the Asuka vs. IYO SKY match was whether WWE would bring back the recently released Kairi Sane to get involved. By the end of the match, however, the story was the future of Asuka, who not only lost to SKY but shared an emotional moment with her rival after, leading some to wonder if she was finishing up with WWE. That was later backed up by several social media posts from WWE talent seemingly saying goodbye to Asuka, followed by Dave Meltzer indicating that Asuka was now semi-retired.

A few days later, Asuka's status remains murky. Fightful Select reports that, despite some treating the moment as Asuka's goodbye, many in the locker room remain unsure what is going on with Asuka. This puts them on common ground with members of WWE's creative team, who themselves remain uncertain whether this was the end of Asuka's run in WWE, or if she was merely taking time off.

One thing that was agreed upon was that the match with SKY wasn't seen as Asuka's retirement match, and that she will wrestle again. Regarding Asuka's contract status, it was confirmed she signed a long-term contract with WWE in 2024, though the total amount of years for the contract is unclear. Whether that contract was affected by WWE's recent cuts, or reports that certain wrestlers were asked to take pay cuts, is unclear.

Also unclear is whether Sane being among the recent WWE cuts had been a sore spot for Asuka, Sane's Kabuki Warriors tag team partner, though it was noted that many within WWE were frustrated by Sane's release. Among the key points of frustration was the TV time, or lack thereof, that Asuka and Sane received during late 2024 and early 2025, which many believed hampered the storyline between the two and SKY that began last year.