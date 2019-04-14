- We have a special video edition of the WINCLY looking at the top 5 stories of the week, that drops first every Friday on the Ringside Wrestling App on iTunes and Google Play. In this weeks episode, which you can watch in the video above, Nick Hausman and myself discuss the World title changes that happened at WrestleMania, Batista retiring, Bret Hart being attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame, John Cena bringing back the Doctor of Thuganomics and a potential AEW TV deal.

- We reported last year that Ronda Rousey is under a multi-year contract with WWE. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. As we previously reported, Rousey broke her hand at WrestleMania, however she was expected to take a break from WWE anyway.

- NBA star, Enes Kanter, who is dating WWE star Dana Brooke, has been pretty open about embarking on a WWE career once he retires from basketball. NBC Sports interviewed Kanter before WrestleMania, where he discussed Brock Lesnar being his favorite wrestler, face timing The Big Show and being in talks with WWE.

"I'm already talking to some people [regarding a WWE career]," Kanter said. "I feel like it's just my world. I love it... the trash talking, trolling... just going out there having fun.

"I'm definitely thinking about it, yes."

You can watch the interview below.