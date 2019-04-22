- Above is John Cena's latest video in partnership with SKYY Vodka which spoofs the ASMR internet phenomenon. The video is part of SKYY Vodka's "Proudly American" campaign, which launched earlier this year. The campaign celebrates the evolution of the traditional American values on which the country was founded, and what they mean to today's citizens.

- Drew McIntyre has been doing promotional work in Des Moines, IA this morning ahead of tonight's RAW at the Wells Fargo Arena.

- WWE backstage interviewer Charly Caruso recently changed her Instagram profile and removed "WWE" from the handle. Her Instagram handle, which used to be @CharlyCarusoWWE, is now @CharlyOnTV. She noted on Twitter that she made the change since she works for both WWE and ESPN. Her Twitter handle is still @CharlyCarusoWWE.