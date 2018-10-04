You can now catch Charly Caruso on ESPN.

The 31-year-old announcing veteran revealed Thursday via Instagram that she is now officially an employee of ESPN. Under her real name, Charly Arnolt, she will be handling SportsCenter Updates on ESPN and hosting the SportsCenter show on Snapchat. Caruso starts today as she is handling SportsCenter Updates today and tomorrow.

Caruso confirmed that she will remain with WWE, which she considers her home.

Here is her statement:

"Charly Arnolt...ESPN. WHAAAAAT!!! Been waiting my whole life to say those 4 letters! So yep, here I am—officially an ESPN employee! (No, I am NOT leaving WWE! That's still my home and I am so happy there!) I'll be doing a few things at ESPN from time to time for now, including SportsCenter updates and hosting the SportsCenter on Snapchat show. I'm still in disbelief. WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredible appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities! Check me out all day today and tomorrow doing SC updates! 😍🥇💯💪🏽"

Before joining WWE in 2016, Caruso worked as a television reporter under her real name. After studying broadcast journalism at American University in Washington, D.C., she went on report news for television stations in Washington D.C.; Huntington, West Virginia; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City, Missouri. Her final job before joining WWE was as a weekend sports anchor for WXIN-TV in her hometown of Indianapolis.