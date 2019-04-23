Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* CM Punk's mysterious return to the independent pro wrestling scene

* WWE making Undertaker "an offer he couldn't refuse"

* WWE reportedly canceling their Backlash PPV

* The post-Superstar Shakeup... Shakeup

* Marquee matches announced for Money In The Bank

* Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House"

* The Shield's Final Chapter

* Cody vs Dustin Rhodes

Nick's interview with pro wrestling trailblazer Fred Rosser (aka Darren Young). Featuring Rosser discussing:

* Receiving the Vanguard Award at Miami's OUTShine Film Festival this weekend

* Being a trailblazer for the LGBTQ community in pro wrestling

* The backstage atmosphere in WWE

* Why he feels hurt by Finn Balor wearing rainbow LGBTQ colors

* A recent creative pitch he made to Brandi Rhodes for AEW

Scott Fishman's interview with Impact Wrestling's Gail Kim

Gail Kim comes out of retirement to face Tessa Blanchard this Sunday at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion. You can enter to win a free FITE promo code to watch the show by entering our Twitter contest:

Contest time! We've got TWO FREE PROMO CODES for https://t.co/SzloYX8TpA's @IMPACTWRESTLING Redemption iPPV!



To play:



- Follow @WrestlingInc and @FiteTV

- RT this tweet

- Reply with who will win: Johnny Impact or Brian Cage



Winners picked at random Friday (4/26) at 3 pm CT! pic.twitter.com/N0LihlM074 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 22, 2019

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.