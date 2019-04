Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host a special Saturday episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is regularly released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes the full audio from Triple H's post-NXT Takeover NY press coverage.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.