Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days including:

* John Oliver's episode regarding WWE's treatment of their talent

* Talk of WWE adding a third hour of Smackdown when they move to FOX

* Vince McMahon changing Seth Rollins' booking on RAW last minute

* Stephanie McMahon making the WrestleMania main event "Winner Takes All"

* The entrants for this year's WrestleMania battle royals

* The latest of John Cena's potential WrestleMania role

Nick's interview with ROH founder and current ROH ambassador Cary Silkin, which includes Cary discussing:

* ROH and NJPW's huge G1 Supercard this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden

* Watching ROH grow to this historic moment

* The message ROH and NJPW's success at MSG sends to Vince McMahon

* If ROH will run MSG in the future

* Marty Scurll's Elite friends exiting ROH

* The young talent in ROH looking to fill the void The Elite left

* Underestimating Matt Taven

Scott Fishman's interview with ROH COO Joe Koff

