Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes part one of Nick's recapping his WWE WrestleMania 35 weekend. Including his on-site experiences at:

* GCW and Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

* Impact Wrestling's United We Stand

* Ring of Honor's Festival of Honor (featuring Nick's insight on co-hosting Matt Taven's Arm Wrestle Kingdom)

* WWE NXT Takeover: NY (featuring Nick's insight on the post-Takeover press conference with Triple H)

* Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler's Slobberknocker Sessions (featuring Nick's insight on emceeing the show)

* Busted Open's 10th Anniversary Show

* ROH/NJPW's G1 Supercard

* Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2

Today's WINCLY also includes:

* The full audio from Tessa Blanchard's Impact Wrestling United We Stand press scrum

* The full audio from Don Callis' Impact Wrestling United We Stand press scrum

* The full audio from Dave Crist's Impact Wrestling United We Stand press scrum

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.