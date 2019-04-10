Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes part two of Nick's recapping his WWE WrestleMania 35 weekend. Including his on-site experiences at:

* Bullet Club Block Block Party

* WWE WrestleMania 35

* WWE Monday Night RAW After Mania

* Bruce Prichard and Jim Ross' post-RAW after Mania live show

* WWE Smackdown After Mania

* Post-Smackdown After Mania partying around the Barclays Center

Today's WINCLY also includes:

* The full audio from Brian Cage's Impact Wrestling United We Stand press scrum

* The full audio from Moose's Impact Wrestling United We Stand press scrum

* The full audio from Marty The Moth's Impact Wrestling United We Stand press scrum

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.