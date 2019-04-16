Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Vince McMahon teasing a major acquisition for WWE Smackdown Live tonight

* All of the talent that was moved to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup

* Backstage news on what's going on with Sasha Banks and WWE

* WWE Superstars who are going down with injury

* Ronda Rousey leaving WWE for an "impregnation vacation"

* The latest on AEW's TV deal

Nick's interview with former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannety. Featuring Jannetty discussing:

* The pain he is currently in at this stage in his life

* Why he has refused help from the fans

* His infamous match with Kurt Angle on Smackdown

* His current relationship with Shawn Michaels

* If WWE should be held accountable for the health of it's former Superstars

Nick's interview with former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs. Featuring Knobbs discussing:

* The WWE roster's reaction to Bret Hart's - WWE Hall of Fame attack

* The legacy of The Hart Foundation

* Hulk Hogan's road to redemption in WWE

* Ric Flair's surprise party

* Why AEW is good for the pro wrestling business

* David Arquette's return to pro wrestling

