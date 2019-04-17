Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Which WWE Superstars have been drafted to Smackdown

* The latest on Bayley and Sasha Banks' unhappiness backstage at WWE

* Luke Harper requesting his WWE release

* Alexander Wolfe saying good-bye

* The "odd" post-Smackdown dark match

* WWE teasing the imminent return of the Authors of Pain

Nick's interview with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette. Featuring Arquette discussing:

* How his World Title win differs from Kofi Kingston's

* How his deathmatch affected his pro wrestling and acting careers

* His upcoming match against Ken Anderson at Legends of Wrestling

* The booking of Batista vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 35

* The creepy puppet he gave to Ric Flair as a gift

Nick's interview with ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion PCO. Featuring PCO discussing:

* How his G1 Supercard experience differed from previous MSG shows he's done

* The "line" between the ROH and NJPW locker rooms at the G1 Supercard

* Many of the tag team title match participants not knowing about the Enzo and Cass "invasion"

* The importance of his upcoming ROH World Championship match

* Marty Scurll battling for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.