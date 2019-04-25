Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* WWE Smackdown's decreased viewership

* WWE insight revealed as part of their Q1 financial report

* WWE reportedly freezing Luke Harper's contract for six months

* Joey Ryan reportedly being given an offer by WWE

* Backstage news on why Kevin Owens turned heel

* Tama Tonga's vicious takedown of Enzo on Twitter

Nick's interview with breakout independent star Marko Stunt. Featuring Stunt discussing:

* His talks with AEW

* Bully Ray helping his get over at All In

* Why WWE isn't the "end all be all"

* Sharing a hospital with David Arquette

* Turning down "the gas" a year ago

Andy Malnoske's interview with former WWE Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long

