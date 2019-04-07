AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

We go to ringside with Tom Phillips and Corey Graves as WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is introduced as the special guest commentator for this match. AJ Styles is out first, followed by Randy Orton. We see the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside.

Orton goes for an RKO early on but can't hit it. They go back and forth with moves to start. Orton with a rake to the eye and a dropkick. Orton works Styles around now. They end up colliding and going down on the floor but Orton kicks AJ when they bring it back in. Orton blasts AJ off the apron into the barrier again. Orton with more offense on AJ on the outside, taking his time. Orton keeps AJ grounded in the middle of the ring now.

AJ fights to his feet and connects with strikes. AJ clotheslines Orton and flies in with a forearm. Orton leaps at Orton in the corner and dazes him. AJ drops the back of the neck over his knee and covers for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Orton blocks the Styles Clash. AJ blocks a RKO. Orton catches AJ with a powerslam but can't put him away. Styles looks to go for the knee but Orton rocks him into the corner. Orton blocks the Calf Crusher and stomps AJ in the chest. Orton takes AJ to the apron for the second rope draping DDT but AJ counters and goes for the Calf Crusher. AJ locks it in and tightens the hold. Orton gets to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. AJ stomps on Orton's leg and keeps him down. AJ charges but Orton sends him to the apron. AJ looks to springboard in but he puts the brakes on as Orton was going for the RKO reversal. AJ ends up flying with the springboard 450 but Orton kicks out. AJ goes back to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton moves. Orton comes back with a backbreaker. Orton expresses frustration now.

Orton takes AJ to the top and works him over. AJ fights Orton off. Orton with headbutts to rock AJ. Orton climbs back up for the superplex and he hits it. Orton slowly climbs over but AJ kicks out at 2. Orton with a big uppercut to send AJ to the apron. Fans pop as Orton looks to go for the second rope draping DDT. He nails it this time. Orton with a pin attempt and some trash talking to the crowd. AJ blocks the RKO and hits a big enziguri. Orton stumbles around. AJ with a roll up for a 2 count. Orton comes right back with the RKO but AJ kicks out just in time before the 3 count. Orton takes his time while AJ is still down.

Orton climbs up to the top and eventually positions AJ for a super RKO from up high. AJ slides down and knocks Orton to the mat wit a big pele kick to the back of the neck. Orton clutches his ankle while down on the outside. AJ suddenly jumps up and springboards from the ring to the floor, dropping Orton on the floor with a Phenomenal Forearm. The crowd pops and the referee counts. AJ brings Orton back into the ring. AJ springboards up and Orton goes for the RKO but it's blocked. AJ hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

