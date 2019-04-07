WWE United States Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to be the guest commentator for this match. Rey Mysterio is out first as the pyro goes off. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is out next.

The bell rings and Joe goes right to work on Rey. Rey fights back and goes for an early 619 and nails it. Rey goes to fly but Joe catches him and applies the Coquina Clutch, dropping to the mat and looking to end the match soon after it begins. The referee checks on Rey and he passes out to end the short match.

Winner: Samoa Joe

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 35. To access our full WrestleMania 35 coverage, click here.