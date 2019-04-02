- Today marks the 30th anniversary of The Mega Powers exploding at WrestleMania 5 as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage did battle for the WWE Title. That main event match saw Hogan capture the title from Savage while Miss Elizabeth was in a neutral corner.

WWE posted this video of Hogan looking back at the iconic clash. The promo was filmed at the recent WrestleMania 36 press conference in Tampa, Florida.

"OK guys, Hulk Hogan here. My WWE Network Pick of the Week is WrestleMania 5 - Hulkamania vs. 'Ooh Yeah!' The Macho Man. You guys gotta check this out, watch The Mega Powers explode. I think you forgot how heavy duty the explosion and the tremors were, brother. WrestleMania 5... pick of the week," The Hulkster said.

- Word from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is that the New York City skyline has been figured into the WrestleMania 35 set design, according to PWInsider. As noted, the WrestleMania set and stage construction began over the weekend. Stay tuned for more photos of the construction.

- WWE and Roku are partnering to give away a WWE merchandise pack, a WrestleMania 35 lithograph and a Roku Ultra with a three-month WWE Network subscription. Details on how to enter the sweepstakes can be seen in the tweet below: