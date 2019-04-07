WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley

Back from a break and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush. Finn Balor is out next as his Demon King character. Balor hits the ring as the pyro goes off. Lashley stares Balor down and he's not impressed.

The bell rings and Balor immediately connects with a spin kick. Balor with more kicks and a clothesline. Balor sends Lashley out to the floor and then leaps out to take him down. Rush retreats. Balor brings it back into the ring and charges but Lashley drives him down into the mat. Lashley keeps control and hits a suplex, and another.

They go to the floor and Lashley sends Balor into the barrier. Lashley charges but Balor nails a Slingblade on the floor. Balor sends Lashley into the barrier again. Lashley ends up nailing a huge Spear from the ring to knock Balor off the apron to the floor. Lashley with another big Spear in the ring now. Lashley with a close 2 count. Balor fights out of a powerbomb attempt and delivers kicks and knees. Balor softens Lashley with more kicks in hopes of powerbombing him. Balor finally hits the powerbomb for a pop. Balor goes to the top and hits the Coup de Grace. Balor cover for the win and the title in this fairly short match.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Finn Balor

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 35. To access our full WrestleMania 35 coverage, click here.