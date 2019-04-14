During her appearance on The Roman Show, former Lucha Underground Champion Sexy Star spoke about how she inspired the WWE Women's Revolution. Star is the only woman to hold the title and won it on an episode of Lucha Underground in November of 2016. She lost it a week later to Johnny Mundo (aka Johnny Impact).

About her influence, Star commented:

"I personally think that, yes," Star said. "WWE took notice. I am proud that they gave me that opportunity as a woman, as a Mexican and as a warrior. I felt [WWE] found out that that had a big buzz all over the world. I think it inspired them to act."

Yesterday, we posted her comments and a number of wrestlers (Paige, Shane "Hurricane" Helms, Nick Aldis, Tessa Blanchard, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, and Brian Cage) responded on Twitter, mainly in disagreement.

Yes and I don't like to talk about it but I actually invented wrestling. https://t.co/T1FevxCbNn — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 14, 2019