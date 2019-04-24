WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders were referred to as The Viking Warriors in the latest WWE Fan Council survey, seen below.

There's no word yet on if this is just a typo or if WWE has plans to change their name once again. Ivar and Erik won a non-title match on tonight's NXT episode and were still being called The Viking Raiders.

As noted, The Raiders were brought to RAW last week in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup and given a new name - The Viking Experience. WWE quietly changed the name this week, likely due to the negative fan reaction to the original name change, and they are now being called The Viking Raiders. Their tag team finishing move is now called The Viking Experience. It was reported that Vince McMahon did not like The War Raiders name, and wanted a new name. At one point the team was scheduled to be called The Berzerkers.

It's possible that this is just a typo, but we will keep you updated on any other potential name changes.