- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro defeat Aliyah and Vanessa Borne in tag team action. Video from the match can be seen above. Below is post-show video of LeRae and Catanzaro talking to Cathy Kelley. They make it known that their goal is to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, currently held by The IIconics.

- Dolph Ziggler and singer Ryan Cabrera will be featured on next Tuesday's episode of Miz & Mrs. with Maryse and The Miz. Below is the synopsis:

"Three Dudes and a Baby: Mike, Dolph Ziggler, and Ryan Cabrera must take care of baby Monroe after a rowdy boys' night."

- Tonight's NXT episode also saw NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeat The Street Profits in a non-title match. With Erik and Ivar now on the RAW brand, there's still no word yet on who will be the tag team to take the NXT Tag Team Titles from them. Below are a few shots from tonight's match: