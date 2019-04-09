- The Stockton Arena in Stockton, California officially announced a SmackDown live event on Sunday, June 9th at 7pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.

It's interesting that the event will take place two days after the rumored next WWE show in Saudi Arabia, which is reportedly tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 7th. WWE also had an event originally scheduled in Denver on June 8th, however that was officially moved to Saturday, June 15th. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday at 10 am.

- The Undertaker, who is expected to be wrestling at the next WWE show in Saudi Arabia, posted these backstage photos from backstage at RAW in the Barclays Center last night. The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on RAW to attack Elias.