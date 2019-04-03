- Above is another video from the Triple H Road to WrestleMania 35 series, featuring footage of the Make-A-Wish meeting with 18 year old Faith at Monday's RAW in Washington, DC.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 4pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Isla Dawn vs. Kay Lee Ray and Trent Seven vs. Joe Coffey.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the "Takeover: New York" go-home episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders vs. two local enhancement talents

* The War Raiders vs. Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Oney Lorcan

* Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane

- Fans can login to Draft Kings for a WrestleMania 35 Pick 'Em contest to compete for a share of a guaranteed $5,000. Fans can play for free. WWE tweeted the following on the contest: