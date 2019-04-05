2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Johnny Gargano, wearing Iron Man-inspired ring gear. Adam Cole is out next with The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong. Cole heads to the ring by himself. We get formal ring introductions from Kayla.

Fans do dueling chants as we get ready to go. It sounds like the Cole chants are the loudest as fans continue. They finally lock up and Gargano takes Cole down first. They tangle and trade holds on the mat. They break and lock up again. More action on the mat now with Gargano in control. Gargano with a pin attempt. Cole fights up as the dueling chants start back up. Cole takes Gargano to the mat and grounds him now. They run the ropes and trade counters. Gargano with a 1 count and a Gargano Escape attempt. Cole misses a shot as the back & forth continues for a pop. Gargano keeps Cole down by his arm.

Gargano with a clothesline off the ropes. Gargano goes for the Gargano Escape again but Cole grabs the bottom rope. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Cole beats Gargano into the corner. Gargano ends up dropping Cole off the apron to the floor. Gargano goes to leap off the apron but Cole moves. Gargano dropkicks Cole through the ropes instead. Gargano brings Cole back into the ring but Cole rolls right back to the floor on the other side. Cole with an enziguri to the jaw from the floor to the ropes where Gargano was. Cole returns to the ring and goes to work on Gargano, dropping him in the corner.

Cole keeps Gargano grounded now. Cole rocks Gargano and covers for barely a 1 count after wasting some time. More back and forth action as they trade strikes on their feet. Gargano with a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a pop. Gargano and Cole trade roll-ups in the middle of the ring. Gargano ends up launching himself in with a slingshot Spear for another 2 count. Gargano with another big DDT for a 2 count. Cole goes on and drops Gargano with a Backstabber in the corner for another pin attempt. They trade more pin attempts on the mat now but can't get the win.

Cole and Gargano with more back & forth in the middle of the ring. Cole nails the sliding knee out of nowhere to the back of the head for the pin. Cole gets the first fall.

Winner of the First Fall: Adam Cole

Cole keeps control and sends Gargano into the corner. Cole with more offense and The Last Shot for a close 2 count. Cole can't believe someone kicked out of the move. Gargano nails a big Spear to knock Cole off the apron. More back and forth and another close 2 count by Cole in the middle of the ring. They end up in the corner up top. Gargano launches Cole from the top to the mat for a close pin attempt.

Gargano ends up hitting a big enziguri on the apron. Gargano hits a slingshot DDT from the apron and they land hard on the floor. The referee counts while they're both down on the outside. It looks like there will be a double count out but they bring it back in. Cole looks to expose the knee but Gargano tries for the Gargano Escape. Gargano blocks it. They trade more counters on the mat. Cole immediately taps to the Gargano Escape.

Winner of the Second Fall: Johnny Gargano

Kayla confirms the winner of this final fall will be the new NXT Champion. Fans chant for NXT as Cole and Gargano get up. They unload on each other in the middle of the ring. Cole with big kicks. Gargano levels Cole. Cole blocks a kick and misses a big kick of his own. Cole counters a move and drops Gargano's head over his knee for a very close 2 count.

Gargano with more big offense and close pin attempts. They trade strikes from their knees in the middle of the ring now as fans go along with them. Cole gets the upperhand for a second but they keep nailing each other at the same time. They both go down and fans pop, then start the NXT chant. The referee checks on both of them. Cole ends up superkicking Gargano in the back of the head. Cole with a straitjacket German suplex for a very close 2 count.

Cole with more offense and a big backdrop driver. Gargano with a superkick and a big reverse spiked hurricanrana for a pop. Gargano superkicks Cole and looks to put him away but Cole rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Gargano can't believe it. Cole with a big wheel-barrow suplex onto the edge of the apron. Gargano is dazed. Cole rolls Gargano back into the ring but Gargano jumps up and nails a DDT out of nowhere. Gargano goes on and hits a slingshot DDT for a 2 count. Cole rolls to the floor but Gargano runs the ropes for a suicide dive. Cole with more offense in the ring now as the fans go wild. Cole with a big springboard Canadian Destroyer. Gargano manages to kick out again as the crowd pops.

Gargano rolls to the floor and Cole follows, talking some trash. Cole gets in Gargano's face and pushes him over, taunting and talking trash to him. Gargano rocks Cole with a forearm to the face. Gargano launches Cole over the Spanish announce table. Gargano takes apart the announce table as fans cheer. Gargano brings Cole on top of the Spanish announce table but it's countered as Cole drives Gargano face-first into the table with a Fairy Tale Ending. Gargano falls off the table. Cole returns to the ring as the referee counts. Fans boo at the cheap way to win. Gargano rushes back and makes it back in at the 9 count.

Cole waits for Gargano to get up. Cole superkicks Gargano in the face and covers for the pin but Gargano somehow kicks out. Fans do dueling chants now. Gargano with a superkick but he takes a knee. Cole comes off the corner but Gargano gets the Gargano Escape applied. The Undisputed Era runs down and Gargano knocks Roderick Strong off the apron. Gargano tries making Cole submit but Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly interfere while Strong distracts the referee. O'Reilly and Fish hit the double team on Gargano next. Cole looks to get the pin but Gargano kicks out once again and the crowd goes wild. The Undisputed Era looks on from ringside now, cheering Cole on.

Cole charges but Gargano backdrops him over the top, onto Fish, Strong and O'Reilly. Gargano takes out all three of the other members of The Undisputed Era at ringside. Gargano comes back in but Cole superkicks him. Cole nails the big running knee but Gargano still finds a way to kick out. Fans go wild and chant for NXT now. Cole talks trash in Gargano's face now. Cole misses the knee this time. Gargano applies the Gargano Escape and Cole goes for the bottom rope but Gargano pulls him back. Cole finally taps out for the final fall and the finish.

Winner and New NXT Champion: Johnny Gargano

This is from our live coverage of the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event. To access our full Takeover coverage, click here.