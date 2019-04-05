NXT North American Title Match: Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle as Kayla Braxton does the introductions. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream is out next. He comes out riding a chair that is carried by his servants. Fans chant for both Superstars as we get the bell.

They taunt each other in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. It looks like it's finally time for action, but Dream stalls some more. Riddle gets his hands on Dream and slams him to the mat. Riddle looks for the Kimura Lock early on but can't get it. They lock up again in the middle of the ring. Riddle gets a pop as he takes Dream down and goes for the armbar. Dream struggles and resists, retreating to the corner. Dream takes advantage of Riddle fighting barefoot, and stomps on his foot. Dream keeps control for more offense. Riddle comes back with gutwrench slams for pops. Riddle blocks a third and dropkicks him. Dream comes back and hits an ax handle. Riddle is on the floor now. Dream comes off the top but Riddle catches him on the way down. Riddle goes right into a German suplex, dropping Dream hard on the floor.

They bring it back into the ring and Riddle chops away in the corner. More back and forth now. They trade more chops in the middle of the ring now. Riddle with jumping forearms in the corner. Riddle with more offense and a 2 count on the mat. Riddle struggles for the Bromission in the middle of the ring but Dream hangs on and resists. Riddle knocks Dream back with a big kick. Dream gets up and nails a big German out of nowhere. Riddle fires right back with a knee strike. Riddle puts Dream right back down for a close 2 count.

Riddle with a senton and more offense. Riddle mounts Dream and pounds on him some. Some fans boo as Riddle shows frustration but they could be booing the referee here. Dream ends up applying a Sleeper. Riddle goes on and hits the triangle armbar but can't get the win. Riddle blocks a powerbomb attempt. Riddle comes back and hits another German with a bridge for a 2 count. Riddle delivers kicks while Dream is on his knees now. Riddle talks some trash while Dream is still on his knees. dream gets up, Hulks up and points at Riddle like WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Dream unloads and drops Riddle with a big boot. Dream goes on and clotheslines Riddle over the top rope to the floor. Riddle with a big axe handle. Dream keeps control and hits a Fame-asser for a close 2 count on Riddle.

Dreamer goes back to the top but Riddle rocks him on the way down. More back and forth now. Dream charges with the knee to the face but Riddle pulls him into an ankle lock. Riddle gets back up and has the ankle lock applied. Dream struggles and finally kicks Riddle back. More back and forth between the two. Dream with a superkick and a huge DDT. Dream rolls up with Riddle on his shoulders. Dream with the Driver. Dream goes to the top for the big elbow drop but Riddle applies the Bromission on Dream's way down. Dream fights it off and breaks the hold. Dream sends Riddle into the ropes to break it. Riddle ends up hitting a huge German suplex from the corners and a big corkscrew from the top but Dream still kicks out at 2. Fans can't believe it. Dream comes back with offense now. Riddle with a powerbomb and a knee to the face for another close 2 count.

Riddle immediately applies the Bromission. They tangle but Dream somehow turns that into a roll-up for the pin to win. Riddle can't believe it.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

This is from our live coverage of the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event. To access our full Takeover coverage, click here.

