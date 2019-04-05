NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The War Raiders

We go right to the ring for tonight's opening contest as NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe, are out for a pop. They're surrounded by Viking warriors again as they rise from the stage. The "War!" chants continue as Hanson and Rowe head to the ring with Vikings behind them beating on drums. Out next is the team of Ricochet and Aleister Black. They earned this title shot by winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Ricochet is out first, heading to the ring by himself. Black is out next, to a bigger pop.

The bell rings and Black starts off with Rowe, taking their time with each other. They trade counters and chain wrestling on the mat. Rowe gets the upperhand and mounts Black for a big right hand but puts on the brakes as a show of respect. Fans pop and cheer them on as they face off again. Rowe takes Black down and they trade holds on the mat again. Black does what Rowe just did, puts the brakes on as a show of respect, but with a kick to the head instead of a right hand. Fans cheer for them again and they do a fist bump with each other.

Rowe and Hanson tag in for pops. They go at it and trade holds. Ricochet gets the upperhand for a pop. Rowe and Black tag back in. Black tosses Rowe out of the ring and runs the ropes but stops, taking a seat in the middle of the ring. Fans pop as Ricochet takes a seat right beside him. Fans chant for NXT as The War Raiders stare their opponents down from the floor. They come in and the two teams face off after another stalemate. They go at it now. Black and Ricochet get offense in and stand tall. Hanson ends up slamming Ricochet after dropping Black. Rowe tags in for a big double team, slamming his partner on his opponent. Rowe keeps Black grounded by his arm now. Hanson tags back in and keeps working on the arm and shoulder of Black.

Ricochet comes back in and goes at it with Rowe, getting the upperhand. Ricochet with a big springboard lariat and a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Black takes control of Rowe and grounds him for several minutes. Black unloads with kicks in the corner now. Black levels Rowe and rolls him for a 2 count. Rowe counters a kick and delivers a big knee to the face. Hanson with a big backdrop to Ricochet as they come in. Hanson with more big power moves. Hanson with running splashes to both opponents, over and over, and over. Hanson keeps running with corner splashes as fans pop. Hanson stands tall and plays to the crowd.

Black ends up hitting his jaw on the apron on the way down. Ricochet with a big counter to Hanson. They go on and Black trades big shots with Rowe in the middle of the ring. Black with a big kick. Rowe with a big knee. Black jumps with a knee strike. Black nails a German suplex and holds it for a close 2 count. More wild back and forth action between the two teams. Hanson hits a huge handspring back elbow to Ricochet for a close 2 count. Fans go wild at the clash of styles. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Hanson goes to the turnbuckle but Ricochet cuts him off from behind and fans boo. The champions double team Ricochet several times with big power moves. Rowe covers for another close 2 count.

Hanson rocks Black with a knee but Black comes back and takes both of his opponents out. Ricochet nails a huge corkscrew Tiger Drop from the ring to the floor, taking Rowe down for a huge pop. Hanson climbs to the top turnbuckle and leaps out to the floor, taking down the other 3 Superstars. A "holy s--t!" chant starts up. The referee counts. Rowe and Ricochet make it back into the ring, just barely beating the count by a half second. Ricochet and Rowe trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Ricochet with a big superkick off a counter. Black tags in with a boot to Rowe and a knee that knocks Hanson off the apron to the floor. Rowe comes for Black but Black drops him with a Black Mass. Ricochet goes to the top and hits a huge Shooting Star Press on Rowe as Hanson just barely makes the save.

Hanson is sent back down on the floor. Ricochet climbs back to the top for the 630 on Rowe but Ricochet lands hard as Hanson pulls Rowe out of the ring. Black goes for a big moonsault but Hanson moves and then levels him with a clothesline on the floor. The War Raiders take Black down and then double team Ricochet in the middle of the ring. Another big shot to Black. The champions hit Fallout on Ricochet and both cover him for the pin to retain as Black was coming in to break the pin up.

Winners: The War Raiders

