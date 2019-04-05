WWE UK Title Match: WALTER vs. Pete Dunne

We go to the ring and out first comes WALTER. Nigel and Vic Joseph have joined Mauro for commentary. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is out next. Fans chant for both Superstars as Kayla does formal ring introductions in the middle of the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. WALTER takes it to the ropes and they back off. Dunne takes WALTER down and works on the leg. WALTER gets right up and stares Dunne down. WALTER works Dunne over from behind but Dunne tries to bend WALTER's fingers back. Dunne avoids an early big chop from WALTER. They lock up again and WALTER overpowers Dunne. They lock up again and WALTER easily sends Dunne down again. WALTER with a big chop for a pop.

WALTER ends up dropping Dunne with huge chops now. They end up running the ropes and Dunne nails a clothesline but WALTER eats it. They run the ropes again and WALTER hits a big boot to level Dunne. WALTER manhandles Dunne in the corner some more. They go to the floor and WALTER slams Dunne on the apron for a pop. WALTER brings it back in the ring and works on the arm, keeping Dunne grounded. Dunne tries to fight back on the mat but WALTER applies a Crab. Dunne makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. They tangle on the apron now. WALTER knocks Dunne to the floor with a big kick to the head.

Dunne looks to make a comeback with stiff shots now. WALTER gets sent to the floor and he's dazed now. Dunne with a big moonsault to the floor to keep WALTER down. The referee counts. WALTER takes Dunne to the top but Dunne bends the fingers back again to turn it around. Dunne slides down and hits a sitdown powerbomb on WALTER to the mat for a close 2 count. Dunne recovers while WALTER is down on the outside again. Dunne goes to the top and leaps out, nailing a big double foot stomp from the top to the floor. More back and forth as they come back in the ring. WALTER hits his signature powerbomb but Dunne kicks out at 2.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring once again after more back and forth. WALTER with a stomp to the chest and more big chops. Dunne tries to mount offense but WALTER shuts him down. Dunne goes for the fingers again. Dunne goes on and drops WALTER with an enziguri in the middle of the ring. Fans chant for the UK as both Superstars try to recover from the mat. Dunne gets up first and delivers more offense. Dunne goes to the top but WALTER crotches him. WALTER climbs up from behind and clubs away as Dunne resists. WALTER launches Dunne to the mat with a super Sleeper suplex for another close 2 count.

Dunne catches a strike and once again goes for the fingers. Dunne with German suplexes and a rolling crucifix pin for another close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Dunne stomps away but WALTER pulls him right to the mat. Dunne breaks it and stomps to the face again. Dunne pulls the fingers back from behind, keeping WALTER grounded again. Dunne tightens the hold on the arms and the fingers. WALTER's long legs help as he gets a boot on the bottom rope to break the hold. WALTER ends up rocking Dunne from the top to the mat. WALTER goes to the top and leaps but Dunne catches him on the way down, trying to pull him into the Triangle. WALTER resists. Dunne tries to snap the fingers. WALTER turns it back around and pounds away on Dunne.

WALTER breaks the hold on the mat and gets back to his feet. More back and forth and big shots between the two. Dunne finally lands the Bitter End but WALTER kicks out and no one can believe it. Fans start chanting for WALTER now. More dueling chants between the fans. They get up and meet in the middle of the ring again, trading strikes. The strikes pick up as the referee tries to back Dunne off WALTER. WALTER takes advantage and levels Dunne with a huge shot. WALTER goes to the top rope but Dunne jumps up and goes for the fingers again. Dunne climbs up for a Triangle off the top but WALTER pounds on him while they're up top. WALTER counters and turns it into a big super powerbomb. WALTER climbs back to the top and delivers a huge splash for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE UK Champion: WALTER

This is from our live coverage of the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event. To access our full Takeover coverage, click here.

