- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 6 Superstars who defeated Brock Lesnar since his 2012 return - John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.
- WWE stock continues to drop following Thursday's 2019 Q1 earnings report, where WWE reported a net loss of $8.4 million. After closing down more than 13% yesterday, the stock was down 2.17% today, closing at $83.52 per share. Today's high was $85.83 and the low was $82.00.
As noted, Nia Jax took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that she underwent successful surgery to repair both of her ACLs. Jax also posted a hospital photo on Instagram and noted that she was already walking with some assistance.
WWE covered the surgery on their website and confirmed that Jax has been dealing with pain in both knees over the past year due to injuries.
Below is WWE's surgery announcement with well wishes to Jax, along with her Instagram post:
