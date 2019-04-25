- Above is the latest WWE Performance Center Diary video with footage of WWE NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley getting a new tattoo.

- WWE stock was down 13.35% today, closing at $85.38 per share. Today's high was $93.37 and the low was $83.75. The stock took a hit today after the 2019 Q1 earnings release where WWE reported a net loss of $8.4 million.

- Nia Jax underwent successful surgery to repair both of her torn ACLs today. She tweeted the following and noted that she is back at home resting. There's no word yet on when Jax will be back in action, but we will keep you updated. She could be out of action for around 9 months.