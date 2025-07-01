Spoiler: Former WWE Champion Returns On SmackDown, Sets Up SNME Match Vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton has a match confirmed for next weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, which was announced on the "WWE SmackDown" taping after this week's "WWE Raw."

At the taping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Orton and his recent opponent, Cody Rhodes, had a segment together, where the latter told "The Viper" that he would defeat John Cena at SummerSlam. The duo was interrupted by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and after the Scotsman goaded Orton, it was confirmed that the duo will face off at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Orton lost to Rhodes over the weekend at Night of Champions in the final of the King of the Ring tournament, with Rhodes earning a chance at winning back the title he lost at WrestleMania. McIntyre's last match, in fact, came at the last Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, where he lost a steel cage match to Damian Priest.

Orton and McIntyre had last faced off earlier this year on the March 28 edition of "SmackDown," where the latter got the win. The duo had a rivalry back in 2020, which spanned a couple of months, when McIntyre held the WWE Championship, which he ultimately lost to Orton, but regained it a few months later. The upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event has two confirmed matches as of this writing — the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between the holder Gunther and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and a singles match between LA Knight and Seth Rollins, which was confirmed on this week's "Raw."