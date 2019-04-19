- Above is a bonus scene from this week's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network, featuring The Miz reacting to some of Maryse's spending habits.

- Sam Roberts made his WWE Main Event commentary debut on this week's show, calling the action with Renee Young and Byron Saxton. The episode featured Dana Brooke defeating Tamina Snuka, and Sam knocking Dana for not having what it takes to make it. Roberts knocked Brooke for her performance in the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, and how she's failed every time she's been given an opportunity. Dana took to Twitter today and responded to Roberts' criticism.

She wrote, "Sam - always thought we were cool, but Damn, wondering why @WWE doesn't have u on a lot, you burry people!! what have u accomplished.. prob gave up at it, unlike me I push through never giving up!Maybe @ReneeYoungWWE Will be right when I block you & 1 day make U eat your words!"

Brooke also called Roberts a "mark" on Twitter. You can see Dana's full tweet below:

Sam - always thought we were cool, but Damn, wondering why @WWE doesn't have u on a lot, you burry people!! what have u accomplished.. prob gave up at it, unlike me I push through never giving up!Maybe @ReneeYoungWWE Will be right when I block you & 1 day make U eat your words! https://t.co/A5zo3YwAJJ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 19, 2019

- Eric Young took to Instagram this week and made his first public comments on being sent to the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.

Young wrote, "I have never been one of the chosen! My path has never been easy! History will show you I ALWAYS END UP ON TOP! I have done it all and will DO WHAT I WANT WHEN I WANT! Time to show the world AGAIN! #worldclassmaniac"

As noted, Young was sent to RAW from SmackDown with no mention of SAnitY partners Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe, who are still listed on the blue brand. Dain and Wolfe both took to social media this week to issue statements on the end of the group. You can read Dain's statement at this link and Wolfe's post at this link.

Below is the full IG post from Young: