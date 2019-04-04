- PROGRESS Wrestling has announced WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly as the 15th entrant for the Super Strong Style 16 tournament. The tournament takes place on May 4th-6th from the Alexandra Palace in London, England.

Several talents under contract to WWE have already been announced for the tournament - Travis Banks, Ilja Dragunov, Trevor Lee, DJZ and Jordan Devlin. Others announced are Daga, Paul Robinson, Chris Brookes, Darby Allin, David Starr, Lucky Kidd, Artemis Spencer, Aerostar and Chris Ridgeway.

Other matches announced for the three-day SSS 16 event are NXT UK Superstars WALTER and Trent Seven battling in a Title Unification Match as Seven defends his Atlas Title and WALTER defends his World Title, a Fatal 4 Way with Jordynne Grace defending the PROGRESS World Women's Title against a mystery opponent, Millie McKenzie and NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels, The Annual Hangover Scramble and the Kaiju Big Battel. Full details are at progresswrestling.com.

- We noted earlier in the week how WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter to praise former TNA X Division Champion The Amazing Red, who runs the House of Glory wrestling promotion and school in New York City. Banks posted the tribute because Red has announced his retirement from the ring. As seen below, Ali also took to Twitter to post a tribute to Red. Ali's video features tributes to Red from Seth Rollins, Banks, Bayley, AJ Styles, Lince Dorado, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Brian Kendrick, Rey Mysterio and WWE producer Sonjay Dutt.

Ali wrote, "@AmazingRed1 was such a huge influence on me. But I'm definitely not the only one who was influenced by him. He should know that."

You can see the tribute video below, along with Red's announcement video.

Red noted that he originally planned to "leave wrestling" after the WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. In what could have led to his big break, Red was originally scheduled to work the tournament but an ankle injury kept him out of it. He said he felt like he has done everything he was supposed to do through HOG, and he's cancelling all the shows he had planned for WrestleMania 35 Week in New York City. Red said he will continue to teach at HOG, and he will continue to support the business. "Throughout all my life, I have done things for everybody else, I've never done things for myself," Red said.

He later added, "Be happy for me, don't be upset. The reason why I made this video was for myself, because once I know I put this out there, there's no turning back. This is me looking out for me. So, be happy about that."