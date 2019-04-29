- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman visiting the PC for his recent guest coaching gig, plus his appearances at a WWE NXT live event and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

- WWE filed to trademark "The Viking Raiders" on Wednesday, April 24. This is the new name for NXT Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar, who are now on the RAW brand.

- WWE Superstar Lince Dorado took to Twitter today to thank Dean Malenko for his help. As noted, Malenko recently left the company after working behind-the-scenes since he retired in 2001. There have been conflicting reports on if Malenko quit or was fired.

Dorado wrote, "Idol, legend, pops. Thank you #DeanMalenko for everything you have ever showed me. I'm going to miss the humor and interactions we had. The matches you had with other legends, amazed me as a young cat. I was most excited to work with you and glad I did! extreme"

You can see his full tweet below: