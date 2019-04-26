As previously reported, former WCW United States Champion Dean Malenko is no longer with WWE. Malenko had been with the company since retiring from the ring in 2001.

Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Malenko quit the company. According to PWInsider, Malenko might have been let go.

"Hurricane" Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, "Abyss" Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett have been hired in recent months as producers. PWInsider noted that with the newer hires, many of the older producers are being "cycled on and off the road." There has reportedly been some concern that this is the start of some of the older producers being replaced.