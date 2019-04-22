WWE has apparently changed their minds on a few roster moves made during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup last week.

Andrade and Zelina Vega are now listed as SmackDown Superstars on the WWE website. They were moved to RAW in the Shakeup last Monday and Andrade picked up a non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, who was sent to the blue brand the next night. Vega and Andrade had cut several promos on social media and video to warn the red brand that they were the new faces of the show.

It looks like Aleister Black could be going from RAW to SmackDown as well. Black, who is married to Vega, had been floating between shows since his call-up from WWE NXT, but he and partner Ricochet were confirmed for the red brand in the Shakeup last week. Black is now listed on the SmackDown roster on the official WWE website and his name has the SmackDown logo next to it. Ricochet is still listed for the RAW brand, so that tag team is apparently done.

We noted last week that Andrade and Charlotte Flair were one of the real-life WWE couples affected by the Superstar Shakeup, but that appears to have been rectified. Black and Vega were also kept together on the same brand, but the Black and Ricochet tag team appears to be done.

It will be interesting to see if the Andrade, Vega and Black roster changes are addressed on tonight's RAW episode.

As we've noted, it's believed that WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe will join the red brand on tonight's show. Joe had been scheduled to bring the title to RAW on last week's Shakeup edition of RAW but he was very sick, so sick that his segment was pulled from the show. WWE did not quietly announce Joe's roster change as they did with other Superstars because they were saving it for tonight as they have an angle planned.