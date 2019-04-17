There were several real life couples affected by the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade had been on SmackDown together but Andrade was sent to RAW.

Most of the married couples are now on the same brand. Erik (Rowe) was brought to RAW from WWE NXT and wife Sarah Logan was kept on that roster. Naomi came to RAW with husband Jimmy Uso, and Zelina Vega was brought to RAW with her husband Aleister Black being confirmed for that roster as well. There's no word yet on Nikki Cross and Killian Dain. Both have had limited roles as of late, but Cross is still floating in between shows while WWE's website still has Dain on the blue brand roster.

Rusev and Lana will remain on the blue brand together. Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis will stay on the 205 Live roster. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is on RAW, and he's been spotted publicly lately with RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who is currently working both brands.

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy may have hoped to be put on the same brand but Murphy was sent to SmackDown from 205 Live, keeping him on Tuesday nights. Bliss remains on RAW and congratulated Murphy with the following post-show tweet:

