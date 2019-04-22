The Young Bucks have built their reputation on being constant world travels, making them one of the most popular wrestlers in the world in recent years. Thanks to the formation of AEW, Matt and Nick Jackson have had to focus their attention to other things involving the company, as well as spending some more time with their families.

On Twitter, Matt commented on their current break, saying it's the longest he's ever been away from the ring.

"I've been performing in a wrestling ring since I was 16 years old. I've never taken a long break, even for injury," Jackson wrote. "I just kept going. This current break has been the longest I've ever taken. I've need it to recharge my body, my mind, and to start a brand new company. But most importantly, I needed this to make up for lost time with my family. I haven't forgotten about all of our amazing fans. We'll be back soon, on the biggest adventure yet! Nothing but love."

This topic was even mentioned in the most recent Being the Elite where Matt felt like the team may be not as sharp at the moment. He also noted the Young Bucks are possibly underdogs in their upcoming AAA World Tag Title match against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25 in Vegas.