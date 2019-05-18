PAC vs. Adam Page is now off AEW Double or Nothing due to creative differences, according to F4WOnline.com. Since winning the Open the Dream Gate title with Dragon Gate, PAC has been steadfast about staying undefeated for the time being.

AEW wanted to "present a sports-like atmosphere" and had their own ideas for what they wanted to see out of PAC and Page's match.

As noted earlier today, Adam Page made a surprise appearance at today's Wrestle Gate Pro event in Nottingham, England to confront PAC. The two had a match, which Page won via disqualification. Afterwards, PAC told Page he wouldn't be going to Double or Nothing.

AEW will be releasing the match from England next week so fans still get to see the two wrestlers in the ring. Page will have a new opponent at next Saturday's show, but a name isn't expected to be announced before the show.

PAC may return to AEW for a match with Page down the road, but no timetable was known of when that would be. Below is the update Double or Nothing card.

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

AAA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

Adam Page vs. TBA

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

Angelico and Jack Evans vs. The Best Friends

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami

CASINO BATTLE ROYAL (PRE-SHOW)

Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, TBA

Winner receives a shot at the AEW World Championship

PRE-SHOW

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian