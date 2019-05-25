Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royale on tonight's The Buy In pre-show and is the first contender for the AEW World Championship. He will take on the winner of Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho at a later date for the title.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the big win in the videos below:
The live crowd absolutely went nuts for Hangman Page as the final entrant for the #AEW #DoubleOrNothing #CasinoBattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/6brf97iNLG— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 25, 2019
.@theAdamPage don't hurt 'em! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019
?? https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
?? https://t.co/cSp98LbQPG pic.twitter.com/fmWA4FVFmr
BUCKSHOT LARIAT! @theAdamPage blasts MJF! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 25, 2019
?? https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
?? https://t.co/cSp98LbQPG pic.twitter.com/x3vTKxTsP5