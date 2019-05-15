- As we previously reported, Ross and Marshall Von Erich have signed multi-year deals with MLW and will make their debuts at MLW Fury Road on Saturday, June 1st from the Waukesha Expo Center in Milwaukee. MLW confirmed this week that the brothers will team with "Filthy" Tom Lawlor to face CONTRA Unit. Tickets for the event star at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

- MLW also confirmed today that Fury Road will air live on beIN Sports at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. MLW CEO Court Bauer stated, "We're excited to present a Pay-Per-View caliber card for free thanks to having a great partner in beIN SPORTS. MLW fans are in for a wild night from Wisconsin."

- IMPACT Wrestling announced ticket details for the Slammiversary XVII pay-per-view on Sunday, July 7, at Gilley's Dallas. The company will debut a new, expanded top-tiered ticket and fan experience program called Titanium which will replace the VIP Program. Titanium tickets will be priced at $200 and will include front-row seats, autographs, special photo opportunities and more. Tickets for Titanium Package at Slammiversary XVII go on sale this Friday, May 17, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, at impactwrestling.com. All other Slammiversary tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 20, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Full details for Titanium ticket-packages at Slammiversary XVII are still being finalized, but will include an assigned front-row ticket, a 20 percent discount on all merchandise at the show, three free months of IMPACT Plus, as well as a special commemorative program. In addition, Titanium ticketholders will get a unique pre-show commemorative photo, an autographed souvenir chair and The RVD Experience with IMPACT star Rob Van Dam. More details about the Titanium Package will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We have had great success with the VIP Program over the past few years, as fans have enjoyed some truly unique interactive experiences with IMPACT Wrestling stars such as miniature golf, bowling and more," said IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D'Amore. "We're thrilled to launch the Titanium Package, which will be a truly exclusive experience for our die-hard fans."

Slammiversary XVII will have limited, reserved VIP floor seating in the new Golden Circle. Golden Circle ticketholders also will receive perks, including an in-arena merchandise discount, a free commemorative program and more.

All other Slammiversary tickets will go on sale this Monday at 10:00 a.m. ET. Front-row tickets will be $100 with premium floor seating at $6. General admission tickets will be on sale for $25.

- AEW and WarnerMedia announced today that AEW will air every week live on TNT in prime time later this year. The announcement was made ahead of the WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation in New York this morning. The AEW announcement was mentioned during the presentation, as seen below. Further details, including start date, the day it will air and the length of the show have yet to be officially announced. AEW's Jim Ross noted last month that the show would be two hours, and there have been reports that it will debut in October the week that SmackDown moves to FOX. It is expected that the show will air either on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.