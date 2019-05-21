Newsweek has published part two of their new interview with AJ Styles, conducted this week following his loss to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. AJ, who signed a new WWE contract back in mid-March, indicated that he plans on finishing up his career with WWE.

"I can tell you that this contract that I've signed is my last," Styles said. "This is the perfect place for me to be. It's family-oriented, I have no problem taking my family to the shows. It's a PG product, which I enjoy. I'm in the best place I can be for my career."

Styles was not asked directly about AEW but he was asked if WWE benefits from competition coming out of the rise of the indies and "new promotions" in the business. Styles said indie promotions should never try to compete with WWE.

"As far as the indies and whatnot, I don't think they should ever be competitive with the WWE," Styles said. "They should compete with themselves to make sure they get better everyday because there's no competition, if you want me to be honest. WWE is globally huge. It's unbelievable to know how big the WWE is. People don't understand it.

"If you want to succeed, don't compete. Be something different, be the alternative. There's a lot of people that have a good chance, but competition is always a great thing. I hope any company does well so they can be that competition. Competition will always make a better product."

It's been a while since WWE had Styles work with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but Styles said he would be with them now if it was up to him. He was asked when we will get to see them together again in WWE.

"If it were up to me, we'd be together right now," Styles said. "Those two and myself, we have chemistry, man. It's not something you can teach. And they can be very entertaining. Who knows? Maybe soon we'll be back together again and put on some entertaining matches. But who knows when that'll be. I would love to be back with those guys."