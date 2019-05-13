- Dolph Ziggler, who has been on a WWE hiatus, will be back on Miz & Mrs. tomorrow night on the USA Network. Above is a preview clip with Ziggler roasting The Miz after Maryse helps her mother spice up her social media posts.

- It's worth noting that AJ Styles has not worked any of the live events on the current WWE tour of Europe. Styles suffered a hip injury during his WrestleMania 35 win over Randy Orton last month, and has worked somewhat of a limited scheduled since then. Styles has worked multi-man matches on RAW and SmackDown since then, except for the singles win over Baron Corbin on the April 22 RAW. Styles is currently scheduled to challenge WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19. Styles is also advertised for Tuesday's RAW live event in Paris as well as the remaining SmackDown live events on the tour from Wednesday through Friday.

- As noted, WWE announced The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the first-time ever at the WWE Super Showdown event on June 7 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Triple H vs. Randy Orton and a 50-Man Battle Royal was also announced.

Goldberg tweeted the following on the match and said The Dead Man is next: